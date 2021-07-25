Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Siemens Energy stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

