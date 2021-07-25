Shopping Market Cap Hits $27.61 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $27.61 million and $532,879.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.56 or 0.00086997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00139941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,934.73 or 0.99889302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00872371 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,304 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

