Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$2,500.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2,110.00.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$2,068.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$257.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$1,109.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,069.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,689.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

