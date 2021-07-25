Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €155.00 ($182.35) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

ETR:SAE opened at €139.60 ($164.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.73. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €151.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

