ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.45% of ShockWave Medical worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after buying an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $502,413.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

