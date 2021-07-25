Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $60.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.85 million and the lowest is $59.63 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $244.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $270.80 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $274.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 256,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,219. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.