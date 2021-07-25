Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,966 shares of company stock worth $8,461,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of STTK opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

