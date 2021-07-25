SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raised to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. SGS has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

