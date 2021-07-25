SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,493 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Lannett news, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LCI opened at $4.83 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

