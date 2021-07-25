SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,321 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,053 shares of company stock valued at $516,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $539.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.