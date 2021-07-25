SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,079 Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

