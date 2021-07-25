SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $75,000 in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sientra by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

SIEN stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

