Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE SXT opened at $85.56 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.