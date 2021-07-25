Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.43.

STX stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

