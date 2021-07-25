Scrypta Trading Up 7.6% This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $156,828.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00021786 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,500,519 coins and its circulating supply is 17,700,519 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

