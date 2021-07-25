Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha had issued 27,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of SSAAU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

