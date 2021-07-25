Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

