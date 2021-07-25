Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 94,500 Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOTU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

BIOTU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.