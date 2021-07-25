Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 342,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

