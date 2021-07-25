Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 44,400 Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of 367.20 and a beta of -2.67. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $62,760.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,466 shares of company stock worth $2,647,690. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

