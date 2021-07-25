Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

