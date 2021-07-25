Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.80. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

