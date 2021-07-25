SafeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $768.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $768.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.89 or 1.00097294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.98 or 0.01131307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00367817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00408062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00052206 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

