Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

