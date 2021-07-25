Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) PT Raised to $53.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

