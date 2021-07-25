Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Royal Mail has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

