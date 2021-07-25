Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,361 ($17.78). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,341.40 ($17.53), with a volume of 3,027,709 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,371.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.71 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

