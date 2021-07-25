Royal Bank of Canada Sells 226,870 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,870 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.