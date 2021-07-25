Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Insiders sold a total of 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

