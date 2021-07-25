Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.48 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

