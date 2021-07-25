Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,757 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orange were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

