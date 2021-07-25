Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,432,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,208,000 after buying an additional 272,826 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

