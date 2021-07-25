Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $540.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $467.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $496.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

