Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 359.62.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.