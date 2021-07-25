Roger E. Theodoredis Sells 1,136 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,833.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securiti boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

