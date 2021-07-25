Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RHHVF stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $370.25. 394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.14. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $390.01.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

