Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RHHVF stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $370.25. 394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.14. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $390.01.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

