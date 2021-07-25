Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.96.

DRI opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $675,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

