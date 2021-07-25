Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.66. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,080,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $40,076,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

