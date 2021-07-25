Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00.

CYTK opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.