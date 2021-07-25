Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RHI opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

