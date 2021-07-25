RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) & Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Head-To-Head Review

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RLX Technology and Vector Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vector Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

RLX Technology presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.02%. Vector Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.92%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Vector Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLX Technology and Vector Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 13.19 -$19.63 million N/A N/A Vector Group $2.00 billion 1.02 $92.94 million $0.91 14.55

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 6.12% -21.88% 10.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Vector Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vector Group beats RLX Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. In addition, it provides residential real estate brokerage, relocation, real estate sales and marketing, and title insurance services to real estate buyers and financial institutions; manages cooperative apartment buildings, condominium apartment buildings, and rental apartment buildings; and invests in, acquires, and owns real estate properties or projects, as well as develops land. Further, the company operates elliman.com, a website that enables consumers to search properties and access current market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is based in Miami, Florida.

