Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 178.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rite Aid by 107.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 467,260 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 170.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 242,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

