Revlon (NYSE:REV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Revlon stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12. Revlon has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revlon by 114.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

