Reviewing MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

This table compares MakeMyTrip and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 18.25 -$55.64 million ($0.52) -54.77 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 904.32 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -34.10% -6.52% -4.99% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MakeMyTrip and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.63%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.