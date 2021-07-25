Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Given New $26.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $26.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78. Retail Value has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $519.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Value will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Value in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Retail Value by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.