Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,729,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.