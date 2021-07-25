Research Analysts Set Expectations for TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPIC. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

