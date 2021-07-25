Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $475.19 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.23. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

