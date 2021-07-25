Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

COP stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -368.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

