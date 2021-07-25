Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

